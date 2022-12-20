UrduPoint.com

European Ambassadors Approve Visa Liberalization For Kosovo

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 08:17 PM

The European Union has approved the compromise text on visa liberalization for Kosovo, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Tuesday, adding that now the document must be approved by the EU Council.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The European Union has approved the compromise text on visa liberalization for Kosovo, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Tuesday, adding that now the document must be approved by the EU Council.

On November 14, Brussels tentatively agreed to allow Kosovo citizens to travel to the EU without a visa, following the signing of an EU membership application by Kosovo authorities.

"EU ambassadors approved the compromise text on #visa liberalisation for Kosovo ahead of final adoption by the EU Council. #EU2022CZ (Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU) brings Kosovo one step further on its European path," the post on Twitter said.

These regulations, if adopted, will allow Kosovo passport holders to stay in the EU for a total of 90 days in any 180-day period, although the visa liberalization regime will not come into effect until the launch of the European Travel Information and Authorization System, scheduled for May 2023.

In 2016, the EU and Kosovo signed the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, which confirmed Pristina's intention to join the bloc and its readiness to carry out the required political, economic, trade, and human rights reforms.

In March 2022, the Kosovar parliament adopted a resolution urging the government to take all necessary steps to join NATO, the European Union, the Council of Europe, and other international organizations.

