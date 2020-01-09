European ambassadors reject invitation of Modi govt to visit occupied Kashmir

(@imziishan)

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) European ambassadors have rejected invitation to visit Kashmir under Modi government supervision.As per media reports, India will now arrange a restricted visit for American ambassador and 17 other delegates to Occupied Kashmir.

Many Gulf states and Australia have also rejected invitation to visit Kashmir while European ambassadors have demanded of India government to allow them to meet Farooq Abdullah, Umar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.According to foreign media that European ambassadors said that "we don't want to visit Kashmir on someone directives and we want to meet people according to our own will".It is pertinent to mention here that 3 former chief minister of Occupied Kashmir are under arrest from August 05.