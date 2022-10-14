European Anti-Poverty Network Says Over 13 Millions Spaniards Face Poverty Risk

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 08:24 PM

The number of people at risk of poverty in Spain rose by 380,000 last year, reaching 13.1 million in 2021, the European Anti-Poverty Network (EAPN) said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The number of people at risk of poverty in Spain rose by 380,000 last year, reaching 13.1 million in 2021, the European Anti-Poverty Network (EAPN) said on Friday.

"In absolute terms and combined with population growth, the increase means that about 380,000 new people were at risk of poverty or social exclusion last year," the report released by EAPN stated.

According to the network, 13.1 million Spaniards, or 27.8% of the country's population, were at risk of poverty in 2021, showing an increase of almost one percentage point over the course of that year, and continuing the trend of the previous two years.

The organization added that the number of people living in severe material deprivation reached 3.9 million, which equals 8.3 % of the country's population.

On September 15, the European Statistical Office said that the share of the EU population at risk of poverty or social exclusion increased to 21.7%, or 95.4 million people, in 2021, ranking Spain the country with the third highest share of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

