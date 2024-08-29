European, Asian stocks diverge after Nvidia earnings results

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Asian stock markets wavered but Europe advanced on Thursday, with Frankfurt hitting a new record, as investors digested earnings results by US chip titan Nvidia.

Investors had been keenly awaiting the release from Nvidia, which has become a bellwether for the tech sector owing to its huge role in the development of AI chips.

The firm, whose market capitalisation now exceeds $3 trillion, has accounted for a third of the broad-based S&P 500 index's gains this year.

The company reported after US markets closed on Wednesday that its sales more than doubled to $30 billion in the second quarter, but at a slower pace than in previous quarters.

Its profits also doubled, to $16.5 billion, but Nvidia's shares slipped in after-hours trading as traders had hoped for even better results from one of the world's most valuable companies.

"The AI juggernaut delivered some stellar figures, but let's be real - it didn't exactly knock socks off," said independent analyst Stephen Innes.

"Investors have become spoiled, expecting Nvidia not just to meet but obliterate expectations," he said.

Nvidia shares fell by as much as eight percent in after-hours trading, but they pared back losses and were down around three percent ahead of Wall Street's opening bell on Thursday.