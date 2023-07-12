Open Menu

European Authorities Protect Nord Stream Perpetrators By Inaction - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 01:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) European governments are providing cover for the persons responsible for sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines by engaging in "demonstrative inaction," Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"The demonstrative inaction of European authorities can be explained by only one thing: attempts to stall for time in order to cover up the real perpetrators of the crime," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

In addition, the Western media tries to popularize absurd versions about how and why the pipelines blew up, Nebenzia added.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which were built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were targeted by explosive charges in September 2022.

US investigative journalists Seymour Hersh detailed, citing a source in the know, that the Biden administration blew up the pipelines with the help of Norway. The US government has denied taking part in the blowing up of the pipelines.

The operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage to the pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time any potential repairs might take.

Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack on the pipelines, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation under the charges of international terrorism.

