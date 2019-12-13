European bank loans Tunisia 50 mln USD to finance transport project

Tunisia and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Friday signed an agreement of 45 million euros (50 million U.S. dollars) to finance a transport project in the country

TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):Tunisia and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Friday signed an agreement of 45 million euros (50 million U.S. dollars) to finance a transport project in the country.

The project to be served by the agreement is Tunis Transport Company's renewal of its fleet of passenger transport vehicles that connect the Tunisian capital to its northern suburbs, said a statement by the Ministry of Development, Investment and International Cooperation.

The project is aimed at further developing and modernizing public transport, in particular railways, according to the statement.

This loan agreement will have preferential benefits such as an interest rate of 1 percent and repayment over 18 years including a five-year grace period.