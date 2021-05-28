UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Broadcasting Union Suspends Membership Of Belarus' Belteleradiocompany

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

European Broadcasting Union Suspends Membership of Belarus' Belteleradiocompany

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided on Friday to suspend membership of the Belteleradiocompany (BTRC) because of concerns over problems with the freedom of speech in Belarus

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided on Friday to suspend membership of the Belteleradio company (BTRC) because of concerns over problems with the freedom of speech in Belarus.

"At a meeting today the EBU Executive board agreed to suspend Belarus Member BTRC. The EBU has been closely monitoring the suppression of media freedom in Belarus and have consistently called on BTRC, as a Member of the EBU, to uphold our core values of freedom of expression, independence and accountability," the union said in a statement.

The EBU added that in the recent weeks it was particularly alarmed by "broadcast of interviews apparently obtained under duress."

"We have also monitored other BTRC broadcasts on this issue which have raised other serious and quite exceptional concerns. In light of these exceptional developments, the Executive Board has no alternative other than to propose the suspension of BTRC's membership of the EBU," the statement read.

According to the EBU, Belteleradiocompany will have two weeks to respond before the suspension comes into force.

Related Topics

Independence Belarus Media

Recent Stories

Court awards 4-year imprisonment in drug smuggling ..

4 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for ..

4 minutes ago

Dy speaker NA calls on CM Punjab

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs suspension of Excise office ..

4 minutes ago

Erdogan inaugurates mosque in Istanbul's Taksim Sq ..

8 minutes ago

SCRF 2021: Emirati authors recommend setting up cr ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.