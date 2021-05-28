European Broadcasting Union Suspends Membership of Belarus' Belteleradiocompany

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided on Friday to suspend membership of the Belteleradiocompany (BTRC) because of concerns over problems with the freedom of speech in Belarus

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided on Friday to suspend membership of the Belteleradio company (BTRC) because of concerns over problems with the freedom of speech in Belarus.

"At a meeting today the EBU Executive board agreed to suspend Belarus Member BTRC. The EBU has been closely monitoring the suppression of media freedom in Belarus and have consistently called on BTRC, as a Member of the EBU, to uphold our core values of freedom of expression, independence and accountability," the union said in a statement.

The EBU added that in the recent weeks it was particularly alarmed by "broadcast of interviews apparently obtained under duress."

"We have also monitored other BTRC broadcasts on this issue which have raised other serious and quite exceptional concerns. In light of these exceptional developments, the Executive Board has no alternative other than to propose the suspension of BTRC's membership of the EBU," the statement read.

According to the EBU, Belteleradiocompany will have two weeks to respond before the suspension comes into force.