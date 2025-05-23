European Business Leaders For Deepening Economic Ties With China
Published May 23, 2025
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) "Following decades of rapid development, China has become a global leader in supply chains, with successful practices that international businesses can learn from," said Jack Perry, CEO of London Export Corporation and Chairman of the 48 Group, the first UK trade organization to do business with China since 1953.
Perry made the remarks on the sidelines of the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2025, held in Beijing. This year, he launched a new membership platform in China aimed at connecting British and Chinese businesses through direct, deal-focused partnerships.
At the summit, business executives from around the world voiced strong support for certainty, free trade and deeper economic cooperation with China, despite rising geopolitical tensions and increasing protectionist policies in some economies. European representatives in particular emphasized China critical role in global supply chains, green energy, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing.
Christos Vlachos, President of Greek company Silky Finance highlighted the vast potential of cooperation with China in renewable solutions while inviting Chinese companies to invest overseas. It's no longer about cheap textiles. Today, it
Its China state-of-the-art technologies that are most attractive, he said.
Simon Lichtenberg, All China Founding Chairman of the Danish Chamber of Commerce (DCCC) in China and CEO of Trayton Group hailed how China smart manufacturing is transforming traditional industries. Our company makes furniture, which is a very traditional, labor-intensive industry. But China efficient structures and automation - like fully automated forklifts - are helping us lower costs and boost productivity, he told the media.
China is a stabilizing force in the promotion of free trade, he added. European companies stand ready to continue investing in the Chinese market, attracted by its large consumer base and its demand for high-tech goods and services.
Pierre Microchnikoff, Vice President of Benelux Chamber of Commerce - representing Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg- said that exclusion of China supply chain will only harm the global one.
He noted shifting consumer trends in China, with spending moving more toward services and non-traditional sectors.
China is genuinely committed to opening up, he said, citing opportunities in pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and high technology.
Emerging technologies represented by AI are highlighted as key areas for China-Europe collaboration, CEN reported.
Cooper Raphael Paul, representative of Italy China Council Foundation (ICCF), pointed out that the EU has earmarked €200 billion to boost technollogical innovation.At this year Zhongguancun Forum in late March, China and the EU signed a major agreement focusing on AI cooperation, including tools to combat AI-generated disinformation, he revealed.
Remi Paul, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, emphasized the importance of regulatory coherence in emerging tech. In times of crisis across global logistics and value chains, we must seek practical solutions—such as the application of sensor technology and digital twins in factories and autonomous driving. AI governance standards must be harmonized, he stated.
Dr. Martin Hofmann, President of the German Chamber of Commerce in China, stated, China is a leader in innovation. We need to build new intelligent supply chains powered by AI. Strategic partnerships are critical. German companies must deepen cooperation with China in fields like automotive technology, digital twins, and autonomous driving.
On the issue of U.S. tariffs on global goods, the executive was blunt: "Tariffs are counterproductive, even for the U.S." Christos Vlachos pointed to recent market volatility as evidence that protectionism harms economic stability.
Jack Perry said: Some recent U.S. decisions are placing enormous pressure on businesses—not only in China but also in the U.S.—both financially and economically.
Simon Lichtenberg emphasized the need for policy stability. Businesses need predictability. If companies can foresee future policies, it's extremely difficult to operate, he warned.
"The world needs more dialogue, not tariffs," summed up Luke Middleton, CEO of Emerald Strategy Partners (ESP), a British advisory firm. "China door is open—and soo should ours be."
