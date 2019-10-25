European Businesses Association Notes Russian Border Customs Much Improved in Past Years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian customs have become significantly more efficient and easy-to-cope-with for foreign exporters over the past years, Frank Schauff, the chief executive officer of the Association of European Businesses (AEB), told Sputnik.

According to Schauff, the AEB has been "dealing a lot" with Russian customs and the minister of customs affairs of the Eurasian Economic Commission in the past few years.

"Customs always create problems in a sense that you have to fulfill many bureaucratic measures in order to get your goods into Russia, but generally speaking customs have become much better.

I can say that the Russian customs have become much more efficient and predictable in the past few years," he said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

Schauff noted that there was still room for improvement, yet now businesses did no face that many problems "regarding customs procedures" as they used to some 10 years ago.