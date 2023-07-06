European Carrier Rocket Ariane-5 Blasts Off for Final Time - Arianespace

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Europe's Ariane-5 carrier rocket blasted off for the last time from Europe's spaceport near Kourou in French Guiana on Wednesday, marking its farewell flight after 27 years of service, French operating company Arianespace said.

"Our last #Ariane5 has just lifted off from @EuropeSpacePort! Farewell our beauty!" the company tweeted.

The company added that German experimental satellite Heinrich-Hertz-Satellit and French military communications satellite SYRACUSE 4B successfully separated from the rocket and can now begin their space journey.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company announced that the farewell launch of Ariane-5 was been postponed by a day due to bad weather. The rocket was supposed to lift off on Tuesday night. Initially, the launch was planned for June 16 but was postponed due to a malfunction.

