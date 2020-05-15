UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:05 AM

European Central Bank Aims to Fill Half of All Positions With Women by 2026

The European Central Bank announced a six-year plan on Thursday to improve gender balance by increasing female presence in all roles to at least 50 percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The European Central Bank announced a six-year plan on Thursday to improve gender balance by increasing female presence in all roles to at least 50 percent.

"The objective is to fill at least half of new and open positions with women on all levels.

The targets aim to increase the share of women at the different levels to between 40% and 51 % by 2026," it said in a press release.

The Frankfurt-based bank currently employs women in slightly over 30 percent of managerial roles. In comparison, 52 percent of its analysts and almost 42 percent of exerts at the end of 2019 were women.

The program is part of ECB President Christine Lagarde's strategy to bring more diversity to the euro area's main financial institution. The new targets will cover both hiring and promotion decisions.

