European Central Bank (ECB) Says Ready to Support Financial System If Necessary

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 10:37 PM

The European Central Bank (ECB) assesses the banking sector of the eurozone as stable, but if necessary, is ready to provide support to the financial system, the regulator said on Thursday

"The Governing Council is monitoring current market tensions closely and stands ready to respond as necessary to preserve price stability and financial stability in the euro area.

The euro area banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions. In any case, the ECB's policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to the euro area financial system if needed and to preserve the smooth transmission of monetary policy," the statement says.

