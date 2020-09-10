UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:43 PM

European Central Bank Revises Eurozone 2020 GDP Dynamics Outlook to 8% Decline

The European Central Bank (ECB) has revised up its outlook for the eurozone GDP dynamics in 2020 and now expects it to decline by 8 percent, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The European Central Bank (ECB) has revised up its outlook for the eurozone GDP dynamics in 2020 and now expects it to decline by 8 percent, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

"While the uncertainty related to the evolution of the pandemic will likely dampen the strength of the recovery in the labour market and in consumption and investment, the euro area economy should be supported by favourable financing conditions, an expansionary fiscal stance and a strengthening in global activity and demand.

This assessment is broadly reflected in the September 2020 ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area. These projections foresee annual real GDP growth at 8.0% in 2020, 5.0% in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022. Compared with the June 2020 Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections, the outlook for real GDP growth has been revised up for 2020 and is largely unchanged for 2021 and 2022," Lagarde said at a press conference, as quoted by the ECB press service.

