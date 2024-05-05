Open Menu

European Champions Cup Semi-final Result

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) European Champions Cup rugby result on Saturday:

Semi-final

At Dublin

Leinster (IRL) 20 Northampton (ENG) 17

Playing Sunday

At Toulouse

Toulouse (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1400 GMT)

Final

May 25: At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (1345 GMT)

