European Citizens Book Turkish Hotels For Winter To Survive Energy Crisis - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 01:00 PM

European Citizens Book Turkish Hotels for Winter to Survive Energy Crisis - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) European citizens appear seeking hideout from the winter heating crisis in Turkish hotels as the number of reservations for November has already increased 1.5 times year-on-year, Turkish media reported on Monday.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Europeans, whose bills have increased ten-fold and who have been urged "to shower together" amid the gas crisis, are expected to flock to Turkish hotels to spend the winter. The number of bookings for November has already increased by 50%, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported.

Ferhan Ademhan, a board member of the Anatolian Tourism Operators Association, said that the employment in the Turkish resort regions will grow in accordance with the current trend.

