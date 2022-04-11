UrduPoint.com

European Commission Adds 21 Russian Airlines To EU Air Safety List

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 04:45 PM

The European Commission said on Monday that it had added 21 airlines certified in Russia to the EU Air Safety List, which introduces an operating ban or operational restrictions on airlines within the bloc

"The European Commission said on Monday that it had added 21 airlines certified in Russia to the EU Air Safety List, which introduces an operating ban or operational restrictions on airlines within the bloc.

"The Commission has updated the EU Air Safety List, which is the list of airlines that are subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union, because they do not meet international safety standards. Following the update, 21 airlines certified in Russia are now included on the EU Air Safety List," the EU body said in a statement.

The measure is taken in light of Moscow's "forced re-registration of foreign-owned aircraft, knowingly allowing their operation without valid certificates of airworthiness," the statement added.

"This is in breach of international aviation safety standards," the commission said.

