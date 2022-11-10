UrduPoint.com

European Commission Adjusting Energy Proposal For Next Ministerial Meeting - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 07:38 PM

The European Commission is working at "full speed" to adjust the proposal on tackling high energy prices before the next extraordinary ministerial meeting on energy, Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant said on Thursday

"We got a very useful steer at a political level from the Heads of State and Governments. We had the first energy council meeting in the meantime and there will be a second extraordinary energy council meeting on the 24th of November and we are working at full speed to develop proposals and to support the discussions and the negotiations on the proposals we put on the table before," Spinant told a briefing.

The objective of the proposal is to establish temporary rules on joint purchasing and demand aggregation, a transparency platform for LNG and gas storage, price volatility management and cross-border solidarity measures.

The second extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers will take place in Brussels at 08:30 GMT on November 24.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices accelerated their rise, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Protests have swept across several European countries as citizens demand pay rises, urgent measures to tackle rising inflation and comprehensive steps to mitigate soaring energy prices amid mass lay-offs and industry closures.

