European Commission Adopts $29Mln Package Of Direct Assistance To Belarusian People

European Commission Adopts $29Mln Package of Direct Assistance to Belarusian People

The European Commission announced on Friday that it adopted a package of direct financial assistance to the Belarusian people in the amount of 24 million euros ($29 million)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The European Commission announced on Friday that it adopted a package of direct financial assistance to the Belarusian people in the amount of 24 million Euros ($29 million).

"Today, the European Commission adopted a 24 million assistance package, which will benefit directly the Belarusian people, in particular civil society, youth and small and medium-sized enterprises, and improve health capacities," the commission said in a press release.

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi noted that with this package the EU "is making it clear that it stands on the side of the people of Belarus" and stands ready to "support a democratic and peaceful transition in the country with all tools and instruments at our disposal.

"

The assistance program, dubbed EU4Belarus, is part of the broader 53 million euros support package announced by the commission back in August.

The EU4Belarus program will focus on support to civil society and independent media; support to the Belarusian youth through a scholarship program; advisory support to small and medium businesses; and measures to strengthen Belarus' response to the coronavirus pandemic.

