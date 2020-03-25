European Commission Adopts New Action Plan for More Effective Work on Human Rights

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell presented on Wednesday a plan of action for protecting democracy and human rights for 2020-2024, aimed at making the bloc's work on the matter more effective, according to a press release issued by the European Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell presented on Wednesday a plan of action for protecting democracy and human rights for 2020-2024, aimed at making the bloc's work on the matter more effective, according to a press release issued by the European Commission.

"Today, the European Commission and the High Representative set out the priorities and way ahead on Human rights and Democracy, adopting a Joint Communication and the EU Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy for 2020-2024 ... It aims at fostering faster and more efficient decision-making on human rights and democracy," the press release said.

The EU Council and European Parliament are set to adopt the action plan as an EU policy of strategic interest. If the plan is adopted, the Council will be able to act by a qualified majority on issues falling under it, which would accelerate the decision-making process.

The new Action Plan covers five areas protecting and empowering individuals; building resilient, inclusive and democratic societies; promoting a global system for Human Rights and Democracy; harnessing opportunities and addressing challenges posed by the use of new technologies; as well as delivering by working together.