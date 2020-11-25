UrduPoint.com
European Commission Adopts New Pharmaceutical Strategy For Affordable, Safer Medicines

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:03 PM

European Commission Adopts New Pharmaceutical Strategy for Affordable, Safer Medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The European Commission on Tuesday adopted a Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe to innovate the EU's pharmaceutical industry in terms of sustainability, competitiveness, as well as affordability and safety of medicines, the commission said in a statement.

"The Strategy will allow Europe to cover its pharmaceutical needs, including in times of [COVID-19] crisis, through robust supply chains. A key component of building a stronger European Health Union, as called for by [EC] President [Ursula] von der Leyen in her State of the Union Speech, the Strategy will help to establish a future-proof and crisis-resilient EU pharmaceutical system," the statement read.

According to the European Commission, the new pharmaceutical plan aims to provide access to affordable medicines for all; develop safer, more effective and greener drugs as well as support competitiveness of the bloc's industry; enhance crisis preparedness and response mechanisms; and promote higher safety and efficacy standards.

The strategy also promises to rely on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and present concrete actions for the pharmaceutical industry to be more prepared in the future.

"The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the vital need to strengthen our health systems. This includes access to safe, effective and high-quality medicines at an affordable price. In the challenging economic and social times the EU is currently facing, the strategy adopted today will ensure that Europe and Europeans will continue to benefit from such medicines," von der Leyen said, as quoted in the statement.

The new strategy is set to revise the basic pharmaceutical legislation as well as the regulations on medicines for children and rare diseases and to enhance cooperation between the EU authorities on pricing and procurement policies.

The plan will be discussed further at the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (EPSCO) meeting on December 2.

