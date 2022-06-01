The European Commission on Wednesday approved Poland's $37 billion plan for economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The European Commission on Wednesday approved Poland's $37 billion plan for economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The European Commission has today given a positive assessment of Poland's recovery and resilience plan, an important step towards the EU disbursing 23.9 billion in grants and 11.5 billion in loans under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF)," a statement said.

The funding will also help Poland to decarbonize its economy and boost its energy supply independence, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said in the statement.

In December 2020, EU member states agreed on a long-term financial plan and a fund for the recovery of the European economy that suffered significantly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2020, EU leaders agreed on an 800 billion euro emergency aid package to finance the recovery. The package provided an opportunity for issuing concessional loans and subsidies to the countries of the union.

The decision to link the allocation of funds with the issue of the rule of law was made despite objections from Poland and Hungary, which are often criticized by Western European countries for non-compliance with the principles of the rule of law.