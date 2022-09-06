European Commission Adopts Proposal to Halt to Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Commission has a adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia," Johansson said.

The new visa regime may come into effect as soo. as Monday, September 12, she said.

"This suspension means Russian citizens will no longer enjoy privilege access to EU for example for tourism and leisure purposes they will face a lengthier, more expensive ” more than double the price ” and more difficult application process as well as more restrictions for multiple entry visas," the commissioner explained.

EU member states should be allowed to refuse a visa application for certain categories of Russian applicants that could be a potential threat to public policy, to internal security, or international relations of a member state, Johansson added.