UrduPoint.com

European Commission Adopts Proposal To Halt To Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

European Commission Adopts Proposal to Halt to Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Commission has a adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia," Johansson said.

The new visa regime may come into effect as soo. as Monday, September 12, she said.

"This suspension means Russian citizens will no longer enjoy privilege access to EU for example for tourism and leisure purposes they will face a lengthier, more expensive ” more than double the price ” and more difficult application process as well as more restrictions for multiple entry visas," the commissioner explained.

EU member states should be allowed to refuse a visa application for certain categories of Russian applicants that could be a potential threat to public policy, to internal security, or international relations of a member state, Johansson added.

Related Topics

Russia Price May September Visa Agreement

Recent Stories

Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume of ..

Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume office of British PM today

7 minutes ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia Cup 2022 today

46 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

1 hour ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russiaâ€™s Embassy in ..

2 hours ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.