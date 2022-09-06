European Commission Adopts Proposal to Halt Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia

The European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Commission has adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia," Johansson said.

The new visa regime may come into effect as soon as Monday, September 12, she said.

"This suspension means Russian citizens will no longer enjoy the privileged access to the European Union for example for tourism and leisure purposes they will face a lengthier, more expensive more than double the price and more difficult application process as well as more restrictions for multiple entry visas," the commissioner explained.

EU member states should be allowed to refuse a visa application for certain categories of Russian applicants that could be a potential threat to public policy, internal security, or international relations of a member state, Johansson added.

"There are less than 1 million valid visas for Russian citizens and with the suspension of the visa facilitation agreement, with the guidelines that we are going to present, it is a possibility for member states to re-examine all the valid existing visas," Johansson said.

Travel between Russia and the EU became much easier in 2007 when the agreement came into force. Under the document, visa fees were reduced, the rules for obtaining a multientry visa were simplified, the list of necessary documents was reduced and visas for diplomats were abolished.

In late February 2022, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the EU partially suspended the agreement, canceling preferences for Russian diplomats and other officials, as well as representatives of the Russian business community. At the time, the EU stressed then that the restrictions will in no way affect the interests of ordinary Russian citizens.