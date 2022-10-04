European Commission Announces 6 Quantum Computer Sites to Fight Climate Change

UrduPoint.com

The European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) has announced the sites of the first six European quantum computers that will contribute to Europe's fight against climate change, the European Commission said on Tuesday

"With pooled resources and know-how we can take leadership in a field that is essential for the future of our digital society. This contributes to our fight against climate change. And it is an essential step of the vision of deploying in Europe a world-class supercomputing and quantum computing infrastructure accessible across the EU," Margrethe Vestager, Executive-Vice President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age digital project, said in a statement.

EuroHPC JU is a joint venture between the European Union and 17 countries, including EU member states and other European countries.

Its quantum computers will be located in the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Poland, and will be integrated on site into existing supercomputers to form a wide network across Europe.

The project is estimated to cost over 100 million euro ($99.7 million). It will be built using only European technology, and academic researchers and industry across the continent are expected to be able to use the computers by the second half of 2023.

Quantum computing, which requires more powerful devices, relies on the powers of quantum mechanics to process calculations much faster than ordinary computers, potentially allowing much more complicated problems to be solved.

Thus, EuroHPC JU expects these computers to solve complex logistic and scheduling problems to help companies save time and fuel. and to allow the development and testing in a virtual environment of catalytic converters for cars, solar cells, or room-temperature superconductors that could store energy indefinitely.

