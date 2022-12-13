UrduPoint.com

European Commission Announces New Support Initiatives For Ukraine To Survive Winter

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 10:05 PM

The European Commission presented on Tuesday new measures to support Ukraine during the winter season, including deliveries of power generators, energy saving lightbulbs and establishing a special donation hub in Poland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The European Commission presented on Tuesday new measures to support Ukraine during the winter season, including deliveries of power generators, energy saving lightbulbs and establishing a special donation hub in Poland.

"Europe is providing more support to Ukraine as temperatures drop. We are providing 800 power generators, for example, and soon, up to 30 million of LED light bulbs, which can help make precious energy savings. In addition, we are creating a new EU hub in Poland to deliver energy and health assistance to Ukraine," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the conference "Standing with the Ukrainian people" in Paris.

She noted that the so-called rescEU health and energy hub would be opened next week, and any third party donor would be allowed to make donations for relief in transport and warehousing in Ukraine.

The initiative is supported by the G7 countries as well.

Besides, the Commission specified that under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism it would provide 40 new large generators to 30 Ukrainian hospitals. Around 450 generators would be sent by France, Germany, Slovakia, Lithuania and Poland as well, according to the report.

Since late February, the Commission underlined, the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the EU has sent over 76,677 tons of assistance to Ukraine.

In total, 523 million Euros ($552 million) have reportedly been allocated by the Commission for "humanitarian aid programmes to help civilians affected by the war in Ukraine", as part of the almost 20 billion euro assistance plan agreed by the EU member states.

