European Commission Approves $234Mln of German Aid to Take Over Former Gazprom Germania

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission said on Saturday that it greenlit a 225.6 million euro ($233.8 million) aid measure for energy giant SEFE Securing Energy for Europe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, allowing Germany to take over the company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) The European Commission said on Saturday that it greenlit a 225.6 million euro ($233.8 million) aid measure for energy giant SEFE Securing Energy for Europe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, allowing Germany to take over the company.

"The European Commission has approved a 225.6 million German aid measure to support SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH ('SEFE GmbH'), previously Gazprom Germania GmbH, currently placed under the trusteeship of Germany.

The measure will allow the German State to take the 100% ownership of SEFE GmbH replacing Gazprom Export LCC, in order to safeguard the security of gas supply to the German economy," the statement read.

As part of this measure, the existing registered capital of 225.6 million Euros will be brought to zero, which will "de facto end the ownership of the present Russian shareholder."

SEFE GmbH will then issue new shares to the same amount, which will be purchased by Germany, the statement said.