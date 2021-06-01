UrduPoint.com
European Commission Approves $980Mln Aid To COVID-Hit Greek Tourism Industry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The European Commission approved 800 million Euros ($980 million) financial assistance to tourism companies in Greece damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission announced on Tuesday.

"This ‚¬800 million Greek scheme will facilitate access to liquidity for companies active in the tourism sector. They have been hit hard by the pandemic and this scheme will help ensure the continuity of their economic activity in these difficult times. We continue to work in close cooperation with Member States to find workable solutions to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, in line with EU rules," Executive Vice President of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager said.

The commission stated that the scheme, drafted by Greece, was compatible with the conditions of the so-called Temporary Framework. The aid will be direct grants and open to companies of all sizes experienced a turnover decline of more than 30% from 2019 to 2020. The scheme aims to provide beneficiaries with working capital which need raw materials for their activities.

Around 20% of Greece's GDP is usually generated by its tourism industry, which has considerably suffered from the coronavirus outbreak. In the country, numerous companies have incurred debts and many hotel staffs have lost their jobs. The number of visitors to Greece decreased by 78.2% to 7.4 million last year compared to 2019.

