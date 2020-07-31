UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:40 PM

European Commission Approves Alstom's Acquisition of Bombardier Subsidiary - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The European Commission said in a statement on Friday that it has approved the acquisition of a Bombardier subsidiary by the French transportation giant Alstom.

"The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom," the statement said. "The approval is conditional on full compliance with a commitments package offered by Alstom."

The head of European Commission's competition policy, Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, said the merger will benefit European customers and consumers.

Alstom and Bombardier issued a joint statement in which they welcomed the European Commission approval of the deal.

In February, Airbus and the government of the Canadian province of Quebec become dual owners of the A220 passenger jet project, previously known as C Series, after the European airplane manufacturer bought Bombardier's remaining stake in the project.

Bombardier has been mired in financial turmoil in recent years as it has struggled to deliver orders on time coupled with concerns over technical issues with its products.

Bombardier has also faced backlash in Canada for receiving hundreds of millions of Dollars in taxpayer-funded bailouts over the past several years.

Bombardier Transportation is the rail vehicle manufacturing arm of Bombardier with headquarters in Berlin, Germany.

