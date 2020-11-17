European Commission Approves Deal for Initial 225Mln Doses of CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine

The European Commission has approved a deal agreed with the German pharmaceutical company CureVac for an initial 225 million doses of its candidate vaccine against COVID-19, taking the total number of vaccine doses secured by the bloc to 1.2 billion, according to a press release published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The European Commission has approved a deal agreed with the German pharmaceutical company CureVac for an initial 225 million doses of its candidate vaccine against COVID-19, taking the total number of vaccine doses secured by the bloc to 1.2 billion, according to a press release published on Tuesday.

"Today, the European Commission approved a fifth contract with the European pharmaceutical company CureVac, which provides for the initial purchase of 225 million doses on behalf of all EU Member States, plus an option to request up to a further 180 million doses, to be supplied once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19," the press release read.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the latest agreement brings the total number of vaccine doses procured by the bloc to 1.

2 billion.

"The Commission has secured to date at least 1.2 billion doses and fulfils its commitment to ensuring equitable access to safe, effective and affordable vaccines not only for EU citizens but also for the world's poorest and most vulnerable people," von der Leyen said in the press release.

Prior to the latest announcement, the European Commission had deals in place with AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sanofi-GSK, and Janssen Pharmaceutica for their respective candidate vaccines against the coronavirus disease.

Speaking in late October, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said that any vaccine earmarked for use in the European Union must comply with the bloc's quality standards and approval procedures.