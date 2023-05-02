European Commission Approves Dutch Farm Buyout Programs to Limit Nitrogen Emissions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The European Commission on Tuesday approved Dutch programs totaling 1.47 billion Euros ($1.6 billion) to buy out livestock farms in order to limit nitrogen emissions.

The Dutch government announced in late November that it would buy and then close thousands of cattle farms as part of a new program to limit nitrogen pollution.

"The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, two Dutch schemes with a total budget of around ‚¬1.47 billion to reduce nitrogen deposition on nature conservation areas," the European Commission said in a statement.

Under the proposed programs, farmers who receive compensation must guarantee that the closure of their farms is "definitive and irreversible," and that they will not start the same farming activity elsewhere in the Netherlands or in the European Union, the statement read.

In the summer of 2022, farmers in the Netherlands repeatedly blocked major highways after the Dutch government announced stricter measures to limit nitrogen emissions by 50%. Farmers said the policy would bankrupt many farms as livestock are the main sources of nitrogen emissions.