MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax, Nuvaxovid, has been granted conditional marketing authorization, which raised the number of the vaccines approved by the European Union to five.

"We have now authorised the @Novavax vaccine. With 5 approved vaccines, the EU has a varied portfolio, based both on novel technologies, such as mRNA, and classic ones, like Novavax, which is protein-based," von der Leyen tweeted.

She added that vaccination and booster vaccine shots remain the best way to protect against coronavirus.

ENG "At a time where the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading, and where we need to step up vaccination and the administration of boosters, I am particularly pleased with today's authorisation of the Novavax vaccine," the chief of the EU Commission said, as quoted by the agency.

Before the vaccine was approved, it underwent analysis at the European Medicines Agency, which examined Nuvaxovid's safety, effectiveness, and quality, the EU Commission said. The decision to authorize the vaccine was also backed by EU members.

Starting the first quarter of next year, Novavax can supply up to 100 million vaccine doses to the EU, according to the European Commission. Nuvaxovid became the fifth vaccine against COVID-19 approved in Europe after those of BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen.