European Commission Authorizes 4th Coronavirus Vaccine After EMA Approval - Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for the fourth coronavirus vaccine in the EU, this time from Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) pharmaceutical division, Janssen-Cilag, European Commissioner for health, Stella Kyriakides, said on Thursday.

"@EU_Commission has granted conditional marketing authorisation to the @JNJNews #COVID19 vaccine. Four vaccines are now available for citizens in Europe and beyond. We will continue working with the company to ensure that deliveries will be as seamless as possible," the commissioner said.

Now the manufacturer will be able to start supplying the drug to the European market.

Earlier in the day, the vaccine was approved for use by the European drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA).