European Commission Authorizes Use Of AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine In EU - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The European Commission authorized the coronavirus vaccine of UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca for use in the European Union and expects the company to deliver 400 million doses to the region, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We have just authorised the @AstraZeneca vaccine on the EU market following a positive assessment by @EMA_News," she said on Twitter

She added that she expected the company to deliver the contracted 400 million doses.

"We will keep on doing all we can to secure vaccines for Europeans, our neighbours & partners worldwide," von der Leyen added.

