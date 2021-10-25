European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanese Officials

The European Union is concerned over the unrest in Sudan and is calling for a prompt release of government officials, the European Commission's spokeswoman, Nabila Massrali, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The European Union is concerned over the unrest in Sudan and is calling for a prompt release of government officials, the European Commission's spokeswoman, Nabila Massrali, said on Monday.

"The EU is very concerned about Sudan's military forces reportedly putting Prime Minister (Abdalla) Hamdok under house arrest as well as detaining other members and we urge for their fast release," Massrali said at a briefing.