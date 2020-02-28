UrduPoint.com
European Commission Calls For Ceasing Hostilities In Syria's Idlib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:15 PM

European Commission Calls for Ceasing Hostilities in Syria's Idlib

The European Commission calls on all the parties making decisions regarding the situation in Syria to stop hostilities in Idlib, the commission's spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Friday amid the escalating tensions

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The European Commission calls on all the parties making decisions regarding the situation in Syria to stop hostilities in Idlib, the commission's spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Friday amid the escalating tensions.

"We are urging all parties to de-escalate, to stop the ongoing hostilities and the ongoing confrontations, not only because it is causing a lot of destruction, but it's causing unspeakable human suffering of the civilians ... The EU is very consistent in its calls on the parties involved to stop the confrontations ... This is the only option. The fighting needs to stop ... Russia has to listen to this," Stano said at a briefing.

