The European Commission calls on all the parties making decisions regarding the situation in Syria to stop hostilities in Idlib, the commission's spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Friday amid the escalating tensions

"We are urging all parties to de-escalate, to stop the ongoing hostilities and the ongoing confrontations, not only because it is causing a lot of destruction, but it's causing unspeakable human suffering of the civilians ... The EU is very consistent in its calls on the parties involved to stop the confrontations ... This is the only option. The fighting needs to stop ... Russia has to listen to this," Stano said at a briefing.