European Commission Calls On Moscow To Reverse Move To Shut Down NGO Memorial

The European Commission deeply regrets Moscow's move to liquidate the human rights group Memorial (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) and calls for its reversal, spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday

On Thursday, the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office asked the Supreme Court to shut down the rights group for failure to comply with requirements of the national law on foreign agents. A hearing is scheduled for November 25.

"We strongly deplore this decision or this move by the Russian prosecutor. Memorial is a renowned, internationally-renowned and acknowledged and recognized NGO .

.. We are just calling on Russian authorities to reverse this step," Stano told a daily briefing.

German acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also denounced the move, saying that the very idea of closing it "should shock anyone who knows about the organization's long-term commitment to human rights and the study of political tyranny," as quoted by the ministry.

Branches of the Moscow-based organization were placed on the government's register of foreign agents in November 2015. Entities on the list are obliged to append a "foreign agent" disclaimer to their materials.

