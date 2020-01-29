UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Chief Hopes For Continued EU-UK Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

European Commission Chief Hopes for Continued EU-UK Partnership

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she expected cross-border cooperation to continue after the United Kingdom left the European Union.

"Just to be very clear: I want the EU and the UK to stay good friends and good partners. The story is about old friends and new beginnings and we have a lot in common," she said.

Addressing the European Parliament, which was debating the terms of the UK's withdrawal, the commission chief called for joint action on climate change and common security challenges.

The UK is poised to leave the union two days after the largely symbolic vote in Brussels endorsed the "divorce" deal. Its departure will mark the start of an 11-month transition period, during which a new EU-UK relationship will be forged.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote European Union Divorce Brussels United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

41 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

41 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

56 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

1 hour ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.