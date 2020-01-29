European Commission Chief Hopes for Continued EU-UK Partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she expected cross-border cooperation to continue after the United Kingdom left the European Union.

"Just to be very clear: I want the EU and the UK to stay good friends and good partners. The story is about old friends and new beginnings and we have a lot in common," she said.

Addressing the European Parliament, which was debating the terms of the UK's withdrawal, the commission chief called for joint action on climate change and common security challenges.

The UK is poised to leave the union two days after the largely symbolic vote in Brussels endorsed the "divorce" deal. Its departure will mark the start of an 11-month transition period, during which a new EU-UK relationship will be forged.