European Commission Chief Juncker Sent to Luxembourg for Urgent Surgery

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker interrupted his vacation for medical reasons and was sent to Luxembourg , where he will undergo an urgent surgery, the commission said on Saturday.

"The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker had to shorten his holiday in Austria for medical reasons.

He was taken back to Luxembourg where he will undergo an urgent cholecystectomy (surgical removal of the gallbladder)," the report said.

Juncker has been in office since the end of 2014, his five-year term expires in late October this year. He will be succeeded by Ursula von der Leyen, deputy leader of the German Christian Democratic Union and former German Defense Minister.