European Commission Chief Supports Czech Republic Stance on Russia - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen fully supports the position of the Czech Republic concerning Russia, commission's spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday.

Mamer also noted that von der Leyen maintains close contact with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on all important issues.

On Saturday evening, Babis announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. They had to leave the country within 48 hours starting Monday. According to Prague, the decision was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence was linked to the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice. Moscow has firmly denied the accusations.

Prague refused to release the details of the investigation.

In response, Russia has expelled 20 Czech diplomats.