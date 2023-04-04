European Commission Chief to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Xi on April 6 - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 6, following trilateral talks with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Tuesday.

"Late (Thursday) afternoon, President von der Leyen together with President Macron will meet President of China Xi Jinping. This will be followed by a bilateral meeting between President von der Leyen and President Xi," Mamer told a midday briefing.

Beijing confirmed on Monday that Macron would pay an official visit to China from April 5-7 at Xi's invitation. The French president stated that he had invited von der Leyen to accompany him during the trip. The agenda of the talks is expected to include the Ukraine conflict and the EU-Chinese relations. Beijing expressed readiness to use this visit as an opportunity to contribute to strengthening global peace and stability.