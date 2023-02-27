European Commission Chief to Meet With King Charles III in UK - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with UK King Charles III on Monday afternoon as part of her visit to the United Kingdom, where she is scheduled to discuss the post-Brexit trade arrangements with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the commission's deputy chief spokeswoman Dana Spinant said.

"President von der Leyen is in the UK where she will meet Prime Minister Sunak to continue the discussion on the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland in person. The president will also meet this afternoon His Majesty the King," Spinant told a midday briefing.

As part of the Brexit agreement that came into effect in January 2021, there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but under the Northern Ireland Protocol, all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the British territories must be checked upon arrival to ensure their compatibility with EU sanitary regulations.

On June 13, 2022, the British government introduced a bill reversing the change in the provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol due to alleged inefficiency. In particular, London announced its intention to create a "green channel" for goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland, change tax rules and deprive the European Court of its role as sole arbitrator in disputes. This bill caused discontent on the part of the EU. The European Commission has launched proceedings, citing violations by the UK of agreements reached under Brexit.