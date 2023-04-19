European Commission Chief Yet to Decide on Possible Second Term - Spokesperson

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not yet made a decision regarding her potential second term in office, as she is focused on her current duties, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not yet made a decision regarding her potential second term in office, as she is focused on her current duties, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Wednesday.

"The president herself has already had the opportunity to say repeatedly that she has not yet taken a decision as regards a possible second mandate ... She is 100% focused on this one (current term)," Spinant told a press briefing in Brussels.�

Von der Leyen took office in December 2019, following the European Parliament elections in May of the same year. The new elections will take place in 2024.