European Commission Closely Monitoring COVID-19 Spread in Italy - Von Der Leyen

BRUSSELS/ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The European Commission is closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference on Monday, as the number of confirmed cases in the EU continues to rise, prompting the Italian government to take urgent quarantine measures that could have significant economic consequences.

"Another acute situation that we are faced with is the spread of coronavirus. We are, of course, following closely the developments in Italy with the government, where the government has announced new measures to contain the spread of the virus," von der Leyen remarked.

On Sunday, Italy's Civil Protection Agency reported a sharp increase in the country's death toll from the coronavirus disease, as the number of deaths rose by 133 in a single day to a total of 366 so far. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday signed a decree restricting movement in the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces that have been severely impacted by COVID-19. Entry and exit into the affected regions will only be allowed in exceptional cases.

In an interview with the country's La Repubblica newspaper, Conte stated that his government had two Primary goals to combat COVID-19: prevent the spread and strengthen the country's health infrastructure.

"I want to be honest and understandable as always. At present it is very difficult to make predictions because we are faced with a new virus and level of pathogenicity that we are still learning ... Two goals must be achieved: curb the spread of the virus and strengthen our health infrastructure so it can cope with this challenge," the prime minister said to the newspaper.

Conte referred to the huge economic cost of placing such a large area of the country under lockdown, including Italy's financial center, Milan. The Italian government has already allocated 7.5 billion Euros ($8.56 billion) to combat the economic side effects of COVID-19, although the prime minister admitted that more help will be required.

"We will not stop there. We have to resort to widespread shock therapy. We will use all our human and economic resources to get out of this emergency," Conte said as quoted by the newspaper.

With Italy facing both severe epidemiological and economic challenges, Conte referred to the comments of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who led his country during World War II.

"These days, I have thought of Churchill's old works. This is our darkest hour, but we can do it," the Italian prime minister stated.

The Italian authorities have urged the country's population to limit their social contacts and spend as much time at home as possible to curb the spread of COVID-19. Italy has the third-most confirmed cases worldwide after China, where the disease originated, and South Korea. To date, over 7,300 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Italy, while many other cases across the world can be traced back to the European country.

Over 100 countries have reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.