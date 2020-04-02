European Commission Concerned About Hungarian Emergency Measures Against COVID-19

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday expressed her concern regarding the recent emergency measures in Hungary that give Prime Minister Viktor Orban considerable political power to fight the COVID-19 epidemic

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday expressed her concern regarding the recent emergency measures in Hungary that give Prime Minister Viktor Orban considerable political power to fight the COVID-19 epidemic.

"Yesterday, in college [of Commissioners] we discussed the emergency measures in all member states, including Hungary, and I understand that member states may need to take emergency measures to address the immediate health crisis, but I am concerned that certain measures go too far, and I am particularly concerned with the situation in Hungary," von der Leyen said during a press conference.

She added that the emergency measures against COVID-19 have to be proportionate and not last indefinitely.

On Monday, the country's parliament passed a law granting additional authority to handle the spread of COVID-19 to the government of Viktor Orban. The law was criticized by the opposition, which accused Orban of using the situation to get more power.