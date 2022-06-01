European Commission Concludes Croatia Ready To Adopt Euro
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 08:23 PM
The European Commission has concluded that Croatia is ready to adopt the euro as its national currency from January 1, 2022, according to a report published on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The European Commission has concluded that Croatia is ready to adopt the euro as its national Currency from January 1, 2022, according to a report published on Wednesday.
"Today, the European Commission has concluded that Croatia is ready to adopt the euro on 1 January 2023, bringing the number of euro area Member States to twenty," the commission said.