European Commission Concludes Croatia Ready To Adopt Euro

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The European Commission has concluded that Croatia is ready to adopt the euro as its national Currency from January 1, 2022, according to a report published on Wednesday.

"Today, the European Commission has concluded that Croatia is ready to adopt the euro on 1 January 2023, bringing the number of euro area Member States to twenty," the commission said.

