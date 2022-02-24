(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The European Commission condemns Russia's military operation in Ukraine and intends to hold Moscow accountable, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We strongly condemn Russia´s unjustified attack on Ukraine.

In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives. We will hold the Kremlin accountable," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.