UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Confirms EU Plan To Ease Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated People

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:46 PM

European Commission Confirms EU Plan to Ease Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated People

The European Union plans to ease travel restrictions for people vaccinated against the coronavirus and to expand the list of countries allowed to enter the bloc, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand confirmed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The European Union plans to ease travel restrictions for people vaccinated against the coronavirus and to expand the list of countries allowed to enter the bloc, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand confirmed on Wednesday.

"EU ambassadors agreed to update the approach to travel from outside the European Union. The council now recommends that member states ease some of the current restrictions, in particular, for those vaccinated ... The council should also soon expand the list of non-EU countries with a good epidemiological situation from where travel is permitted based on the new criteria agreed today," Wigand said at a press conference.

Related Topics

European Union Christian From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, SAUDIA launch &#039;earn and burn& ..

6 minutes ago

Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram stun fans on social med ..

18 minutes ago

IRSA releases 183,100 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

U.S. must reorient framing of fiscal policy to boo ..

3 minutes ago

Contract signed with NADRA to extend Sehat Sahulat ..

5 minutes ago

AC Lower Orakzai visits various markets

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.