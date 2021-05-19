European Commission Confirms EU Plan to Ease Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated People

The European Union plans to ease travel restrictions for people vaccinated against the coronavirus and to expand the list of countries allowed to enter the bloc, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand confirmed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The European Union plans to ease travel restrictions for people vaccinated against the coronavirus and to expand the list of countries allowed to enter the bloc, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand confirmed on Wednesday.

"EU ambassadors agreed to update the approach to travel from outside the European Union. The council now recommends that member states ease some of the current restrictions, in particular, for those vaccinated ... The council should also soon expand the list of non-EU countries with a good epidemiological situation from where travel is permitted based on the new criteria agreed today," Wigand said at a press conference.