European Commission Confirms Next Round Of Trade Talks With Australia Postponed For Month

European Commission Confirms Next Round of Trade Talks With Australia Postponed for Month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) European Commission Spokesperson for Trade and Agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer confirmed that the 12th round of free trade agreement negotiations with Australia was postponed for one month amid a diplomatic dispute over the AUKUS alliance.

"I can confirm that the next round (of trade talks) with Australia has been postponed by a month. This extra month will allow us to prepare better for the next round and I can also confirm that this is not the end of the negotiations, we continue negotiations and there are still some issues pending," Ferrer said at a briefing on Friday.

