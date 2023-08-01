Open Menu

European Commission Confirms Participation Of EU Officials In Ukraine Talks In Jeddah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 06:50 PM

European Commission Confirms Participation of EU Officials in Ukraine Talks in Jeddah

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The European Union will participate at the Saudi-hosted talks on the Ukraine crisis, which are scheduled to take place in Jeddah this weekend, European Commission Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali confirmed on Tuesday.

"According to our information, around 40 countries have been invited, and we can confirm that senior officials will participate from the EU side," Massrali told a briefing in response to a reporter's question about the upcoming peace forum.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia intends to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah from August 5-6. Russian was not invited to the talks.

Russia will follow the talks on Ukraine hosted by Saudi Arabia to understand what goals are being set there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

