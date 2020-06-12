European Commission Considers Issue of Extending Brexit Transition Period Closed -Sefcovic

The European Commission considers the issue of the extension of Brexit transition period as closed after the United Kingdom confirmed that it had no plans for the prolongation, Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic said on Friday after a meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The European Commission considers the issue of the extension of Brexit transition period as closed after the United Kingdom confirmed that it had no plans for the prolongation, Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic said on Friday after a meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee.

Earlier in the day, UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said that the United Kingdom would not be extending the Brexit transition period, which is scheduled to expire by the end of this year, as "the moment for extension has now passed."

"As you know, the only body, which can decide about the possible extension of this period is the Joint Committee.

We have just concluded proceedings. So, I take this as the definite conclusion of this discussion," Sefcovic said, answering a question on whether the possibility of extension might be discussed at a later time.

The United Kingdom left the European Union in January, completing a process that began with the Brexit referendum held in June 2016. The transition period is in effect until December 31, giving Brussels and London time to conclude a range of agreements, the most important of which is a free trade deal.