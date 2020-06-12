UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Considers Issue Of Extending Brexit Transition Period Closed -Sefcovic

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:09 PM

European Commission Considers Issue of Extending Brexit Transition Period Closed -Sefcovic

The European Commission considers the issue of the extension of Brexit transition period as closed after the United Kingdom confirmed that it had no plans for the prolongation, Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic said on Friday after a meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The European Commission considers the issue of the extension of Brexit transition period as closed after the United Kingdom confirmed that it had no plans for the prolongation, Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic said on Friday after a meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee.

Earlier in the day, UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said that the United Kingdom would not be extending the Brexit transition period, which is scheduled to expire by the end of this year, as "the moment for extension has now passed."

"As you know, the only body, which can decide about the possible extension of this period is the Joint Committee.

We have just concluded proceedings. So, I take this as the definite conclusion of this discussion," Sefcovic said, answering a question on whether the possibility of extension might be discussed at a later time.

The United Kingdom left the European Union in January, completing a process that began with the Brexit referendum held in June 2016. The transition period is in effect until December 31, giving Brussels and London time to conclude a range of agreements, the most important of which is a free trade deal.

Related Topics

European Union Brussels London United Kingdom Brexit January June December 2016 Cabinet

Recent Stories

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

10 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

10 minutes ago

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

34 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

40 minutes ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

40 minutes ago

Rehabilitation of 1.5 km long Mari Link Road to co ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.